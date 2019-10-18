FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652. post109.org.
Cyber-Seniors: SOS Tech Support — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Students from The Gregory School will meet with you individually for one hour to answer questions and help you learn to use your electronic equipment – cell phones, tablets or laptops. Bring the item you would like help with. Appointments at 1 and 2 p.m. Call 324-1960 for reservation. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona - Fall Fare — St. Phillips Plaza, 4803 E. Fifth St. Food, local wine and beer pairings, live music and silent auction. All money raised will support meal delivery to isolated, low income elderly and disabled adults in Southern Arizona. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 622-1600. mobilemealssoaz.org.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
11th Annual International Wine Festival — La Entrada de Tubac, 2221 E. Frontage Road, Tubac. Featuring the George Howard Band. Ages 21 and up. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $60. 287-3733.
Amerind Autumn Fest — Amerind Museum, 2100 N. Amerind Road, Dragoon. Celebrating the A:shiwi (Zuni) community with artists, public talks and performers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26. $10. 586-3666. amerind.org.
Animal Style Masquerade Ball — MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Pageantry, social dances, art auctions, photo booths, altars and more populate the MSA Annex festival grounds for a wonderful evening of entertainment and sharing our creations for the All Souls. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 26. $15. 272-9041. allsoulsprocession.org.
Little Anthony's Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
El Grupo’s 6th Annual Fall Fondo — El Grupo Clubhouse, 610 N. Ninth Ave. A fundraising ride to raise money for El Grupo’s Youth Cycling programs. Cyclists will participate in a non-competitive, mass participation ride on the beautiful west and northwest sides of Tucson. Food, raffle prizes, drinks and entertainment. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27. $125. 429-6138. elgrupocycling.org.
GPD Toy Train Museum Free Open House Sunday — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Museum, 3975 N. Miller Avenue. Seven operating train layouts and Rio Grande caboose to tour. Outdoor displays may be closed in extreme weather conditions. Donations accepted. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 888-2222.
Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary 15th Anniversary Celebration — Tubac Golf Resort and Spa, One Ave. De Otero Road, Tubac. Hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, three-course dinner, live auction, live music featuring country music artist Wade Hayes and guitarist Tige Reeve of Casa de Tesoro in Tubac. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $85. 398-2814. equinevoices.org.
World Celtic Concert — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Performances by The Tossers, Young Dubliners, Celtica and Eldritch Dragons. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 1. $25. 349-4345. tucsoncelticfestival.org.
HALLOWEEN/DAY OF THE DEAD ACTIVITIES
Howlapalooza 2019 — St. Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Trunk or treat, bounce house, ghoulish games, pumpkin decorating, piñatas, monstrous movies, bake sale, fearsome food court and so much more. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 299-9063. stfrancisinthefoothills.org.
Trunk or Treat Tucson — Synergy Plaza, 2959 N. Swan Road. Face painting, inflatable, photo-booth, costume contest, music and candy. Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters. Donations accepted. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 495-0222. trunkortreattucson.com.
Night of Fright — Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. Come in costume to trick or treat, games and prizes. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 26. $10; free for kids 12 and under. 574-0462. facebook.com.
Annual SpookFest Event with Tucson Ghost Company — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Spooky storytime, creepy craft, come in costume and parade around the Monterey Village Complex to trick or treat. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 27. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
The Dead of Downtown Tucson Walking Tour with Homer Thiel — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Join historian, Homer Thiel, for a walk where old cemeteries were located and what buildings are there today. Learn about characters of the past who were buried and sometimes reburied. Pre-registration is suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 27. $35. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Sabbar Shrine Trunk or Treat — Sabbar Shrine Center, 450 S. Tucson Blvd. Fun and safe trunk or treating for all kids. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 624-2509.
Ghost Tour — University of Arizona Visitor Center, 811 N. Euclid Ave. tour of the historic part of campus and stories of alleged hauntings. RSVPs are required. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 621-5130.
Tomb Town Tucson — 8343 N. Wanda Road, 8343 N. Wanda Road. All proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Terror trail has live actors, dead tree forest and you never know what is around the corner. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. $1. 373-3868. facebook.com.
Michael Jackson's Thriller Class/Flash Mob Prep — Tucson Movement Arts, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, Ste. 131. Learn a shortened version of Thriller dance. Zombie attire encouraged. Call to register. 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30. $15. 730-6637. tucsonmovementarts.com.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Disney Junior Halloween Playdate — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Come in costume for spooky family fun and activities based on Vampirina and your favorite Disney Junior pals. First 100 attendees will receive an exclusive Character Card. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 572-1122. premiumoutlets.com.