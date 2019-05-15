FESTIVALS AND ACTIVITIES
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. taco will be sold. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. May 23 and 30. $10. 762-5652.
Picture Rocks Farmers Market — West Tucson, 6780 N. Sandario Road. Local artisans selling goods. 8 a.m.-noon. May 26. Free. 203-9835.
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Fun and easy to learn. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.May 28. Free. 594-5200.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. May 31. $9. 762-5652.
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Vendors, food trucks, artists, musicians and local produce. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 and 30. Free. 724-5220.
The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage and History Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour begins at the Presidio Museum, the group moves on to El Charro Cafe, La Cocina and Cafe al la C'art. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-4:30 p.m. May 23. $75. 837-8119.
Boards and Bubbles — AZ Hops and Vines Winery, 3450 AZ 82, Sonoita. Prices begin at $25 for a choice of board and includes a Rosé cocktail. Book by May 24 to confirm a board. Walk-ins welcome but subject to availability. Ages 21 + to include cocktail. 11 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. May 26. $25. 790-1100.
Fine Wines for Felines — Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Taste five wines with complimentary hors d'oeuvres for $25, with $10 going to the cats. Tickets available through the PAWSitively CATS Facebook Event listing or Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/fine-wines-for-felines-tickets-61500846688. Each advance ticket purchase includes one free $5 raffle ticket. 4-6 p.m. May 26. $25. 329-8595.