If you go

What: Arizona Theatre Company’s production of “Native Gardens.”

By: Karen Zacarias.

Director: Jane Jones.

When: Previews are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11-13. Opening is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Continues through Sept. 29.

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $25-$90.

Reservations/information: 622-2823; or .arizonatheatre.org.

Cast: Arlene Chico-Lugo, Keith Contreras, Robynn Rodriguez and Bill Geisslinger.

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission.