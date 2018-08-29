VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Fiber & Found The Craft of Mid-Century Modern Tucson Artists — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. Regional artists using fiber, fabric, stitchery and works made with found objects. Sept. 9-Oct. 27. Reception: 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 8. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Receptions
Cielo — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, Bernal Gallery, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Works by: William Lesch, Joan Marum, Iolanda Palmer, Alejandra Platt, Rebecca Wilder and Tom Willett. Through Oct. 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. 206-6942. pima.edu.
The Unguarded Moment: Steve McCurry and Takeshi Ishikawa — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. McCurry's photographs of India and Ishikawa's images of hijra communities. Through Nov. 10. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 8. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
Et Cetera
Doodling — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Guidance and simple projects to inspire doodlers of all skill levels. Supplies provided. For adults. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
Mosaics Meet-Up — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Tips, tricks and troubleshooting for mosaics. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. $10. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
“Desert Dwellings” — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Landscape paintings. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 7. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
Art Workshop: Saguaros in a Fall Desert — Tucson Medical Center for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Multi-media artist Carolyn King will showcase a new art form to create and take home. No experience necessary. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $15 for materials. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Mosaics 1-Using Found and Personal Items — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this two-session class, you will create a small mosaic, using your found and personal items. Students will receive email from instructor in the week before class on what they need to bring. Ages 16 and up. Start collecting your bling-beads, jewelry, enamel, metal stuff like buttons. Register via email or phone. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 14 and 21. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Drawing From Life: Drawing For Life — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Teaching artist and dancer Lynn Fleischman will give adult participants a taste of drawing from direct observation and talk about how an ongoing drawing practice opens up new possibilities in life. Online registration required at library.pima.gov. 3-5 p.m. Sept. 12. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.