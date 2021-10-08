Film Fest Tucson is back and ready to help us escape our COVID reality

Leonard Bernstein and wild mustangs. The Beatles in India and the sci-fi classic “Alien” on stage.

While COVID continues to dominate the headlines in 2021, Film Fest Tucson is offering a bit of an escape through cinema, Oct. 14-17, as it returns this year with a hybrid schedule of streaming and in-person screenings.

Festival founder Herb Stratford said the fest has between 30 and 35 films total this year, with six of those films slated to be shown for free at two outdoor venues: the lawn of the Children’s Museum Tucson downtown and the newly built LED wall at Main Gate Square, behind The Graduate Tucson hotel.

“The LED wall is super awesome,” Stratford said. “It is incredibly crisp and bright. It allows us to expand our footprint. We can be closer to the students, too.”

After canceling the film festival altogether in 2020, the initial plan in 2021 was to go completely online to keep the event’s mostly volunteer staff safe from COVID and because film festivals take a lot of effort and money and there are no certainties during a pandemic year.

When the opportunity to use Main Gate Square’s outdoor LED wall presented itself, Stratford reconsidered.