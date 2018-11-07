FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Loft Film Fest — The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Showcase for the very best independent, foreign and classic cinema. 11 a.m.- 11:45 p.m. Nov. 8-15. $10. 795-0844. loftfilmfest.org.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Knife Skills Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn basic knife skills and practice fundamental cuts. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. $55 per person includes lunch. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Open House — Arizona Polish Club Clubhouse, 1120 N. Jones St. Large collection of books, about Poland or in Polish, Polish handcrafts, refreshments, silent auction, and door prizes. 1-6 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 296-1886. arizonapolishclub.com.
Have a Beer for a Bighorn — Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road. Rally and fundraiser for the Friends of Ironwood Forest. Learn about our ongoing efforts to preserve and protect our local National Monument. 4-8 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 628-2092. ironwoodforest.org.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20. Free. 594-5200.