OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore the birds of this unique and historic garden oasis. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. 955-5200.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Aug. 8. 724-5375.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA of Tucson for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align/calm the body, mind, and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and 15. 268-9030.
Mission Garden — Mission Garden. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 8-10, 14-16. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven, milepost 25.0 Catalina Highway. A 5.2 mile hike starting up the paved Turkey Run road in Summerhaven then up the Aspen Draw trail to the top of the ski lift at Radio Ridge. Elevation gain of 1100 feet. Hiking at elevation demands good physical condition. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9. 749-8700.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 10. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Shannon Road Neighborhood Planting Party — Watershed Management Group at Flowing Wells, N. Shannon Road and W. Palmyra St. Volunteers needed for community planting project. Register online at Watershedmg.org/FlowingWells. 7 a.m.-noon. Aug. 10. 396-3266.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 10. $5. 724-5375.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Explore the bird life and expect to see southbound migrants, such as warblers, and resident birds. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 13. 724-5375.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to hear why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.- noon. Aug. 13. 733-5158.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join in a 5-mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail that extends through Historic Canoa Ranch to learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 14. 724-5375.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Suitable footwear, bring water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 15. 724-5375.
Lizards and Other Critters — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join a naturalist-guided walk in search of lizards, birds, small mammals and other desert wildlife. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 15. 724-5375.
Explore Mt. Lemmon With a Guide — Mt. Lemmon Lower Butterfly Trailhead, Milepost 19.8 Catalina Highway. Guided 3.9 mile hike to Leopold Point, a rocky outcrop overlooking the San Pedro Valley. Steep in a few spots and includes a mild rock scramble near the vista point. Elevation gain is about 800 feet. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16. 749-8700.