OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 24 and 31. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 24 and 31. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. January through April also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 24-28, 31, Feb. 1. 377-5060.
A Walk into the Cretaceous — Tucson Mountain Park, Yetman West Trailhead west of Gates Pass overlook. Join UA geologist to explore the geology of the park, during a 1.5- 2 mile hike. The hike is mostly along sandy washes, but includes some stepping up and climbing over bedrock benches up to 3 feet high. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. 724-5375.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 25. $25. 377-5060.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. 724-5220.
Cave Fest — Kartchner Caverns State Park, 2980 AZ-90, Benson. Celebrate the scientific value and the beauty of caves at Kartchner Caverns State Park. The day will include expert talks by cave researchers, games, crafts, activities, science experiments, live animals,and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26. $7. 586-4100.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. 377-5060.
History Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82 at the San Pedro River, Tombstone. Join a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River for a history hike. The walk will last approximately 1.5 hours; it entails a quarter mile walk around the town on roads or walkways and a .8 mile total walk to the town cemetery down a rough trail, to include a short, rocky, uphill stretch. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 26. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 26 and 29. 724-5220.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. 664-4133.
Birding — Pima County Sweetwater Preserve, 4000 N. Tortolita Road. Expect to see three species of woodpecker, resident and wintering sparrows, and many other birds. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 29. 724-5375.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 29. 749-8700.
Behind-the-scenes terminal tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10 a.m. Jan. 30. 573-8187.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 749-8700.