OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Aug. 22. 724-5375.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA of Tucson for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align/calm the body, mind, and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 22. 268-9030.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 22-24, 28-30. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Guided Hike — Mt Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead, milepost 25.5. A 3.5 mile hike along the Sunset Trail, crossing Sabino Creek and finding the little known Soldier Lake and dam. Elevation gain of 400 feet with some steep rocky areas. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23. 749-8700.
Monsoon Nature Walk — Honey Bee Village Archaeological Preserve, southeast corner of N. Ranch Vistoso Blvd. and E. Moore Road, Oro Valley. Join a naturalist guided walk to search for lizards, birds, insects and other wildlife. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 23. $5. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24. 724-5375.
Desert Night Shift — Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary, 9201 N. Thornydale Road. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about in the desert at night. Learn why many animals, and even some plants, are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24. $5. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 24. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Please register online pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 24. 724-5375.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required pima.gov. 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 25. $5. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 27. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to hear why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.- noon. Aug. 27. 733-5158.
Behind-the-scenes terminal tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes at TUS, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 28.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 28. 724-5375.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon-turn right at milepost 24.9. A 4.6 mile hike up the steep Aspen Draw trail to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout where there will be a stop for lunch in the shade. Elevation gain of about 1200 feet requires good physical condition. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30. 749-8700.