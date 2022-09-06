Finding Fortune: Comedian Feimster hitting the stage in Tucson

Fortune Feimster has worn many hats during her career as a comedian: touring standup, professional podcaster, sitcom regular.

But only recently has she has had the opportunity to tic off another box on her résumé: bona fide action star.

Feimster was recently cast as a CIA agent nicknamed “Roo” in a new Netflix spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, currently being filmed in Toronto.

The show, working under the name “Utap” or “FUBAR,” follows a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro), both of whom are serving as active CIA operatives without the other knowing. When they discover the truth, the two pair up to take on one explosive predicament after the next.

The tone of the show is far different than that of “The Mindy Project,” the Hulu rom-com series where Feimster played lovable nurse Colette Kimball-Kinney.

“It has been really cool to jump into a whole different world,” said Feimster, 42, in a phone interview from Canada. “Action is not something I’ve done before. I’ve really have had a blast.”

Filming for the series is the reason Feimster had to push her April show in Tucson at the Fox, 17 W. Congress, until this Sunday, Sept. 11.

Tucson is one of the last postponed dates of Feimster’s Hey Ya’ll Tour, originally meant to coincide with her Netflix standup special, “Sweet and Salty” which came out in the early days of the pandemic.

Feimster has always dabbled in acting, going back to her early days doing improv with The Groundlings in Los Angeles, but getting behind the mic will always be a priority.

In “Sweet and Salty,” the North Carolina-native reaches back to her childhood, regaling the audience with laugh-out-loud tales of swim team mishaps and her family’s love affair with the chain restaurant, Hooters.

“For someone like me, who talks about their own life and family, I sometimes think, ‘Am I going to run out of stuff to talk about?’” Feimster said. “Then you are reminded of something that happened. You start digging into that. Not every story is gold. But you can gauge pretty quickly whether an audience finds it interesting and relatable.”

Feimster said her stop in Tucson will be material that picks up where “Sweet and Salty” left off.

“(‘Sweet & Salty’) was a set about me finding out who I was, and that journey of going through different experiences of self discovery,” she said. “This one is picking up with me being an adult and marrying my wife, what kind of partner I am. It picks up at a more current point in time.”