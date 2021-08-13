Finding fun beyond books at the Pima County Public Library

When I tell people that I work for Pima County Public Library, I get various responses, ranging from “I haven’t been to a library in years” and “I don’t read much” to my favorite, “how wonderful, you get to read all day.”

At this point, I think they might think I’m looking at them kind of strangely. After all, I work at the library. I go there almost every day, and I read a lot.

I read many genres, fiction and nonfiction alike. I dare say that not everything that is available online is reliable and accurate. So, as far as online information goes, it depends on what you are looking for, what you need the information for, and whether the source is trustworthy.

I would love to get paid to read all day, but nope, I get to do something much more fun. I get to welcome you to your library, yes, your library. And I get to introduce you to the many resources available to one and all.

But wait. Why haven’t you been to the library in years? Oh, of course, the lingering memories of a time long past and the stereotypical librarian, with her glasses on the tip of her nose, her hair in a bun and a finger to her lips saying, “Sssshhh.” Well, it’s no wonder you haven’t been to a library in years.