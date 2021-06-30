Fireworks return to the Tucson area for Fourth of July

Downtown

Tucson’s big show is on this year, with fireworks taking off from “A” Mountain, downtown starting at about 9:15 p.m. on July 4. Drive in and watch the action in Parking Lot B of the Tucson Convention Center, off of West Cushing Street, between South Church and South Granada avenues. Parking Lot C off of South Granada Avenue will also be available. Parking in both lots will be free. If you’d prefer not to deal with the traffic around the convention center, park at one of the lots near the university and take the Sun Link Streetcar to the action. The streetcar is offering free rides through Dec. 31 and has stops at the Tucson Convention Center and the Mercado District on the west side of Interstate 10. It will run until about 30 minutes after the fireworks end so that you can get back to your vehicle. Masks are required on the streetcar. Make it to the Mercado District, then pop over to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, for its IndepenDANCE Party, running from 7-11 p.m. The all-ages event, just east of “A” Mountain, will feature performances from Los Esplifs, DJ Herm and the Tucson Circus Arts and Circus Sanctuary. In addition to the fireworks and music, there will be food trucks, a bar and even stilt walkers. Tickets are $15 at the door with children 12 and younger free. More details at facebook.com/msaannex