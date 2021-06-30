Fireworks return to the Tucson area for Fourth of July

Tucson-area skies will light up once again this Fourth of July with bright blues, greens, reds and yellows after a year-and-a-half of pandemic darkness. Thanks to the vaccine rollout, COVID numbers are way down, which means the city and its neighboring towns have given the OK to fireworks displays. Precautions are still being taken. Here’s what you can expect on July 4, 2021.
Downtown
Tucson’s big show is on this year, with fireworks taking off from “A” Mountain, downtown starting at about 9:15 p.m. on July 4. Drive in and watch the action in Parking Lot B of the Tucson Convention Center, off of West Cushing Street, between South Church and South Granada avenues. Parking Lot C off of South Granada Avenue will also be available. Parking in both lots will be free. If you’d prefer not to deal with the traffic around the convention center, park at one of the lots near the university and take the Sun Link Streetcar to the action. The streetcar is offering free rides through Dec. 31 and has stops at the Tucson Convention Center and the Mercado District on the west side of Interstate 10. It will run until about 30 minutes after the fireworks end so that you can get back to your vehicle. Masks are required on the streetcar. Make it to the Mercado District, then pop over to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, for its IndepenDANCE Party, running from 7-11 p.m. The all-ages event, just east of “A” Mountain, will feature performances from Los Esplifs, DJ Herm and the Tucson Circus Arts and Circus Sanctuary. In addition to the fireworks and music, there will be food trucks, a bar and even stilt walkers. Tickets are $15 at the door with children 12 and younger free. More details at facebook.com/msaannex
Marana
Marana, one of Tucson’s neighbors to the north, will begin its fireworks display at 9 p.m. and has invited the public to come and watch the action from Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road.
The park itself will be open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with 25 food vendors, an open playground and splash pad, recorded music and outside food permitted.
The town announced on its website, maranaaz.gov, that it will be following CDC-recommended safety guidelines for events and large gatherings during the festivities. Visit the site for more information.
Oro Valley
Leaning on the side of caution, Oro Valley will not be holding an in-person event this year, but will still be shooting fireworks off from Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive, starting at 9 p.m.
The town announced on its website, orovalleyaz.gov, that organizers ordered larger shells this year so the fireworks can be seen at a greater distance. The 20-minute display will also be live-streamed at facebook.com/orovalleyazgov for those who might have obstructed views from their homes.
As a safety precaution, because of the larger shells, Naranja Park will be closed to the public on July 4, starting at 10 a.m.
Sahuarita
Sahuarita will be holding its Fourth of July event, dubbed “Red, White & Boom” a day early, on Saturday, July 3, at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
The celebration will run from 6 to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
There will be music, food trucks and kids activities. The city asks on its website, sahuaritaaz.gov, that families bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.
If Sahuarita Lake Park fills up, the website recommends watching the display from nearby Santa Cruz Park or Anza Trail Park.