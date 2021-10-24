'Fitness guru,' comedian Poundstone returns to Tucson to make up lost 2020 date

"I think a fitness guru may be a slight exaggeration," she said with her signature nasally giggle.

When she hits the Fox stage on Thursday, she might just show off her newfound upper body strength and ripped abs.

Ok, that might also be a slight exaggeration.

Her Fox concert is a makeup from her 2020 Tucson date that was canceled due to the pandemic. Many of Poundstone's shows from last summer and through the year have been make-up dates from COVID-canceled shows, she said.

Poundstone was in Aspen, Colorado, in March 2020 when the country went into lockdown. Her show was canceled and she recalled being at the airport "and it was like you could hear a pin drop, it was so quiet."

At first, she thought the pandemic would blow over in a few weeks and life would resume uninterrupted.

“And then the writing began to form on the wall that I was out of a job," she said, then murmured: "That comes with some burden.”

Poundstone pivoted to online, boosting her "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" podcast, launching a series of goofy Sunday night virtual game shows and, as the 2020 election campaign heated up, creating a minipodcast called "French President Trump."