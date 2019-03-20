A new exhibit at Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, “Sharks: Magnificent and Misunderstood,” seeks to turn fear into fascination.
Full of interactive displays, this experience takes a deep dive into the science of these captivating creatures and the future of Earth’s oceans. The exhibit is paired with a new planetarium show, “Great White Shark,” going beneath the waves with the ancient predators.
Visitors will also have the chance to take the controls of a deep-sea research submarine in the Deep Sea Explorer simulator and take part in family-friendly learning games focusing on shark biology and physiology.
The exhibit is expected to run through at least next February. Flandrau’s spring hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
Admission to Science Center exhibits, the UA Mineral Museum and one planetarium show is $16 for adults, $12 for children ages 4 to 17, and children 3 and under are free. Admission for seniors, military and college students (with ID) is $12.
For more information, visit flandrau.org or call 621-4516.