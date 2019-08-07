KIDS ACTIVITIES
Kids Night Out: Descendants — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. So, parents, go out to dinner and have fun. Advance registration is required. $30 plus tax includes pizza, and pottery to paint. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16. $30. 790-1100.
Flashlight Night — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Lights are out in the museum. Bring a flashlight to explore in the dark and encounter live animals, crafts and activities along the way. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. $10. 629-0100.
Tucson Girls Chorus Open House — Tucson Girls Chorus, 4020 E. River Road. Opportunity for girls entering kindergarten up to high school who have a joy for singing to enroll. Visit the rehearsal hall, hang out with the Jubilate Choir and meet the artistic staff to ask any questions. Enrollment fee is waived upon enrollment. Call 577-6064 or visit tucsongirlschorus.org for more information. . 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17. Free.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 19. Free. 594-5200.
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through story time, gardening projects, arts and crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 19. Free. 621-0921.