Flex your brain muscles at these Tucson trivia nights

For some folks, there is no question that the best time for answering questions is after a pint or two or three.

That’s where trivia nights come in, those group pub quizzes held at bars and restaurants throughout Tucson that allow you to flex your brain muscles while dulling your senses all at the same time.

Most trivia nights share the same format. Teams of five or six sit through several rounds of questions, which can be super general or uber-specific depending on the theme of the game.

Points are tallied after each round. The team with the most points at the end of the session collects prizes ranging from free pints to gift certificates for free pints, and, of course, sweet, sweet bragging rights.

Many of Tucson’s trivia nights are run by two pub quiz companies, Geeks Who Drink (geekswhodrink.com) and Team Trivia (teamtrivia.com), but you can also find drinking establishments running their own

games.

Here are some of the regularly scheduled trivia nights held in the area. As always, check ahead to make sure schedules haven’t changed.

Mondays

Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/BarrioBrewing

Tuesdays

The Landing, 8195 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/thelandingov

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing

Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/casavideoandfilmbar

Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/thetapandbottle

Wednesdays

Dillinger Brewing Co., 402 E. Ninth St., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/dillingerbrewery

Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/bawkerbawkercider

Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, at 6 p.m. facebook.com/capsandcorksaz

Thursdays

The Canyon Crown’s Pub, 6958 E. Tanque Verde Road, at 8 p.m. facebook.com/canyonscrownpub

Craft, A Modern Drinkery, 4603 E. Speedway, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/craftdrinkery

1912 Brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., at 6 p.m. facebook.com/1912brewing

Bumsted’s, 1003 N. Stone Ave., at 7 pm. facebook.com/Bumsteds

Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, at 6 p.m. facebook.com/thetapandbottlenorth

BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/BlackRockBrewers

Fridays

Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave., at 9 p.m. facebook.com/borderlandsbrewing