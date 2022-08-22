Flex your brain muscles at these Tucson trivia nights

For some folks, there is no question that the best time for answering questions is after a pint or two or three.
That’s where trivia nights come in, those group pub quizzes held at bars and restaurants throughout Tucson that allow you to flex your brain muscles while dulling your senses all at the same time.
Most trivia nights share the same format. Teams of five or six sit through several rounds of questions, which can be super general or uber-specific depending on the theme of the game.
Points are tallied after each round. The team with the most points at the end of the session collects prizes ranging from free pints to gift certificates for free pints, and, of course, sweet, sweet bragging rights.
Many of Tucson’s trivia nights are run by two pub quiz companies, Geeks Who Drink (geekswhodrink.com) and Team Trivia (teamtrivia.com), but you can also find drinking establishments running their own
games.
Here are some of the regularly scheduled trivia nights held in the area. As always, check ahead to make sure schedules haven’t changed.
Mondays
Barrio Brewing Co., 800 E. 16th St., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/BarrioBrewing
Tuesdays
The Landing, 8195 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/thelandingov
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing
Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/casavideoandfilmbar
Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Ave., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/thetapandbottle
Wednesdays
Dillinger Brewing Co., 402 E. Ninth St., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/dillingerbrewery
Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave., at 7 p.m. facebook.com/bawkerbawkercider
Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, at 6 p.m. facebook.com/capsandcorksaz
Thursdays
The Canyon Crown’s Pub, 6958 E. Tanque Verde Road, at 8 p.m. facebook.com/canyonscrownpub
Craft, A Modern Drinkery, 4603 E. Speedway, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/craftdrinkery
1912 Brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., at 6 p.m. facebook.com/1912brewing
Bumsted’s, 1003 N. Stone Ave., at 7 pm. facebook.com/Bumsteds
Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, at 6 p.m. facebook.com/thetapandbottlenorth
BlackRock Brewers, 1664 S. Research Loop, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/BlackRockBrewers
Fridays
Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave., at 9 p.m. facebook.com/borderlandsbrewing
Catalina Brewing Co., 6918 N. Camino Martin, at 7 p.m. facebook.com/CatalinaBrewingCo