It seems like every time a Tucsonan looks to the skies, there is something exciting to see.

The first drops of the summer monsoon splashing against your face. Every manner of bird migrating through Southern Arizona on their way to warmer climates. Meteor showers streaking across the horizon, offering a glimpse as to what's beyond our place in the universe.

For many Tucsonans, it is the sound of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds moving in formation above the city that puts their eyes toward the skies.

That last one only happens about once a year, during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show and open house, set to take place this Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7, on and in the skies above Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

A long-standing tradition, Davis-Monthan has been holding aviation displays for the public since 1960, according George Tinseth, official historian for the base.

The show presents an opportunity for both the Air Force and Tucson residents alike, says Maj. Charles Cole, director of this year's activities.

“Events like Davis-Monthan’s air show and open house give our community a chance to see the U.S. Air Force’s, and really the whole Department of Defense’s, capabilities first-hand and to meet the service members who live and serve in this community," Cole said via email. "We open our gates to the public to inspire the next generation Airmen by showing them what airpower looks like and to strengthen relationships with our neighbors across Southern Arizona."

More than 100 unique aircraft, static displays and performers will be on hand for this year's event, the largest and most diverse selection of aircraft in the history of Davis-Monthan air shows, Cole said.

Aircraft will run the gamut from World War II-era "warbirds" to the state-of-the-art F-35 Lightning II fifth generation fighter.

"We're really excited to show visitors how our nation's airpower has evolved over the years," Cole said.

Performers include famed pilot Kirby Chambliss, an Arizona resident known for his aerobatics, the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, known affectionately as the "Leap Frogs" and "Old Number 30," a C-47 that operated from several U.S. and British airbases in North Africa, Sicily and Italy during World War II.

Among the aircraft that will be on display on the ground: the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper, a twin-engine UH-72 Lakota helicopter and B-1 Lancer, a heavy bomber used by the Air Force.

Cole said picking a fan favorite is not easy.

"While our service members and families at Davis-Monthan may be partial to the A-10 Thunderbolt II and Desert Lightning Team Combat Search and Rescue demonstrations, as they are executed by Airmen assigned to our base," Cole said. "It's hard to deny the popularity of the Air Force's premier air demonstration squadron, the Thunderbirds. Their performances are executed with the precision and professionalism that embodies our service's culture."

Besides, he said, "seeing the red, white and blue of their F-16s crisscross the sky at high speeds and in close proximity is a sight to see."

Among those attending the air show this year will be 12-year-old Aleq Maldonado, whose family is coming up from Nogales to watch all of the aircraft in action.

Aleq and his family already make the trip to Davis-Monthan one to two times a week. During the pandemic, Aleq took up plane spotting as a hobby, in part because of his visit to the base during the 2019 air show.

Aleq had already developed a strong interest in military aviation through social media platforms like YouTube when they toured the different aircraft that the 2019 show had on display.

"Every plane we looked at, he would say, 'this is this type of plane. It was flown in this war,'" Aleq's mother, Blanca Rico said. "We were all amazed."

From that visit on, Aleq was hooked. He eventually purchased camera equipment and, with his family, sought out areas around the outskirts of Davis-Monthan where he could take photos of the A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and A-10 Warthogs. His favorite spot is just south of the base's main gate at South Wilmot and East Valencia roads.

"When they take off, you can catch them perfectly right there," Aleq said.

"My husband and I have three younger daughters," Blanca Rico said. "We get super excited for Aleq and start screaming our heads off when the jets fly by. We yell, 'Get the shot!' We are his cheerleaders."

Blanca is so proud of her son's abilities, she created an Instagram account, instagram.com/south.westaviation for him so that he could show off his talents.

"We see the photos he takes and are like, 'Wow,'" she said. "I have trouble taking photos of my dogs."

Aleq is looking forward to returning to the air show this weekend, this time with camera in hand.

"A lot of the lineup are aircraft that I haven’t seen before," he said. "I am super stoked."

If you go What: Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona air show and open house When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6-Sunday, Nov. 7 Where: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Guests can enter through the South Swan Road or South Craycroft Road gates and follow attendants to the parking areas Admission: General admission is free. Premium seating options, which do cost money, are available through thunderandlightningoverarizona.com COVID protocols: Masks are encouraged and people are advised to stay physically distant from those not in their household. The base is increasing its available hand-washing stations and the layout of static displays have been modified to improve foot traffic. Et cetera: Backpacks and duffle bags will not be allowed on base unless they are clear or made of mesh material. A full list of prohibited items can be found at thunderandlightningoverarizona.com/prohibited-items

