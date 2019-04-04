FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
The Presidio District Experience: A Food Heritage and History Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Tour begins at the Presidio Museum, the group moves on to El Charro Cafe, La Cocina and Cafe al la C'art. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-4:30 p.m. April 11 and 18. $75. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Arizona's Bounty: A Food and Wine Evening — Old Main, the University of Arizona, 1200 E. University Blvd. Offering tastings of more than 30 wines from 20 member wineries, as well as craft beer provided by Public Brewhouse. Pair wine with tapas-style bites created by University of Arizona Executive Chef Michael Omo. Entertainment and auction. Ages 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. April 12. $105. 621-1187. eventbrite.com.
Bingo Night — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. With entry of $5, get the first Bingo card free. Additional cards are $1 each. Prizes include plants, art, homemade treats and more. Refreshments will be served. 7-9 p.m. April 12. Free. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Walk the Loop for Lupus — Reid Park, Ramadas 10 and 14, 900 S. Randolph Way. One to two mile walk. All money raised will fund programs at the Lupus foundation. Vendors, children's activities, Zumba class and more. 7-10 a.m. April 13. $25 registration donation. 622-9006. walktheloop.dojiggy.com.
Record Store Day and four Year Anniversary Celebration — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Raffles, giveaways, and live music all day. Free donuts from La Estrella and free coffee from Hermosa Coffee Roasters for the early birds. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 13. Free. 207-1588.
Professional Chili Cook-off and Faux Winemaker Cooking Challenge — Kief-Joshua Vineyards, 370 Elgin Road, Elgin. Cooks from the southwest will compete for a spot in the national challenge. Four winemakers will compete in a faux "Chopped." 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13. $15 for five wine tastings; $10 donation to Rotary, taste the competition chili. 455-5582. kj-vineyards.com.
Name that Tune Trivia — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. We will be giving out a first, second, and third place prize and you can also enter to win an official RSD Bookmans Gift Basket. To reserve seats for this free event, e-mail eastevents@bookmans.com. Commented reservations will not be accepted. Noon-2 p.m. April 13. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
HonkyTonk-N Hoedown Benefit for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona — Venture-N, 1239 N. Sixth Ave. Live Americana music, live auction, chili cook-off, 50/50 cash and prize raffle. 501(c)3. 4-8 p.m. April 13. Free. 392-4464. eacharities.org.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. April 13. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music, cars. All ages. 6-9 p.m. April 13. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Ram Fest — Govinda's Natural Foods Buffet, 711 E. Blacklidge Drive. Indian dance troupe, live music, kids activities, Temple ceremonies and free feast. 6-8 p.m. April 13. Free. 792-0630. govindasoftucson.com.
Dive-In Movie Night: Finding Nemo — AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway. Come relax with your friends and family in our rooftop pool, accompanied by the screening of "Finding Nemo." 7-9 p.m. April 13. $10. 385-7111. facebook.com.
Spring Time Bowling and Arcade Fun — Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. Get two games, rental shoes, and eight arcade tokens for $5.99 + tax per person. Noon-8 p.m. April 15, 17, 19 and 20; noon-4 p.m. April 16 and 18. $5.99. 888-4272. goldenpinbowl.com.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. April 15. Free. 594-5200.
Dine Out For Safety — Various Restaurants Around Tucson. Dine at participating restaurants and up to 20 percent of your bill will be donated to help survivors of sexual assault. Borderlands Brewing Company, Dedicated, Feast, Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery/Bistro, Kingfisher Bar & Grill, Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant, Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Que (4 locations), Noble Hops, Public Brewhouse, Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink, Tap & Bottle North, and Vero Amore (2 locations). 7 a.m.-11 p.m. April 17. Free. 327-1171. sacasa.org.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. April 19. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.