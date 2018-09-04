FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
$3 After 3pm — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Mention $3 after 3 to get the special. 3-5 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 17-21. $3. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
Board Game Night — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Choose a board game or bring your own and play them in the store with a bunch of like-minded people. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
Pima County El Tour Loop the Loop — Anywhere on The Loop. Start and finish anywhere on The Loop at any time during the festivities, ride any distance on the route at a leisurely pace along the multi-use paths. Live music, prize drawings including a bike. 6:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Free. 745-2033. perimeterbicycling.com.
Community Food Bank: Hunger Walk — Tucson Community Food Bank, 3003 S. Country Club Road. Come support a great cause, get some exercise and learn more about the work that we do together for our community. 7-11 a.m. Sept. 15. $20. 449-8347. communityfoodbank.org.
Community Food Bank-Hunger Walk By Casino Del Sol — Kino Sports Complex/Sam Lena Park, 3400 S. Country Club Road. To raise funds and awareness for the fight against hunger. 7 a.m. Registration opens; 8 a.m. walk starts. 7 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. $20. 449-8347, Ext. 7333. communityfoodbank.org.
Community Food Bank - Hunger Walk Green Valley — La Posada, 700 S. La Posada Circle, Green Valley. To raise funds and awareness for the fight against hunger. 7-11 a.m. Sept. 15. $20. 449-8347. communityfoodbank.org.
Annual Roasted Chile Festival — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Fresh roasted Arizona grown green chilies, locally grown pesticide-free and organic fresh produce and fruit, artisans and crafters, great food, a beer garden, kid’s activities, and live music by John Grant & the Guilty Bystanders. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 591-2276. rvfm.org.
NamJam Car Show — Chuy's, 7101 E. 22nd St. Food and drink specials, music by DJ John and Fun and car show. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 982-0023. namjamtucson.org.
Whiskey and Wine — Kief-Joshua Vineyards-Willcox, 4923 E. Arzberger Road, Willcox. Cost includes a souvenir wine glass, five wine tastes, a shot glass, plus five distillery tastes. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15. $20. 455-5582. kj-vineyards.com.
Tea Party — Unity Church, 3617 N. Camino Blanco. Tea, sandwiches and goodies and prize giveaways. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 15. $15. 488-8284.
Artist Boutique Blowout — Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. Variety of handmade items, food trucks, local musicians and Ben's Bells. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 546-2990. wattoonline.lpages.co.
Beer Tasting with Art Show — Sanders Art Galleries, 6420 N. Campbell Ave. Gabe Romero will lead a tasting of seven beers complimented by food prepared by Chef Jeff Fuld. Ages 21 and up. Reservations required call 325-0566. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15. $18. 299-1763.
Born & Brewed Beer Battle — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Local breweries compete for judge's and people's choice of best beer. 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 15. $75. 622-8848. hotelcongress.com.
The Grease Sing-A-Long — Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. A sing-a-long sock hop, featuring free Grease Goodie Bags, a Rockin’ Rydell Costume Contest and a few boss surprises. Come dressed to impress Grease -y prizes will be awarded for the best Grease-inspired look. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $12. 322-5638. loftcinema.org.
Tucson Metaphysics Fair — Best Western Inn Suites Foothills, 6201 N. Oracle Road. Psychic, mediumship, tarot readings and Reiki. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16. Free admission; various prices for readings and healings. 579-8930. tucsonmetaphysicsfair.com.
Presidio Museum's Mexican Independence Day Celebration — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Living History re-enactors, tin smithing, lotería magnet craft-making, tasting of handmade tortillas, and presentations on the history of Mexican Independence and Mexican family life around the time of Mexican Independence. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Family Night Out with Illusionist Zak Mirzadeh — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Ft. Lowell Road. Christian illusionist. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. $5. 327-7121. npctucson.org.
A Food Heritage and History Tour: The Presidio District Experience — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Experience Tucson’s complex food heritage and the fusion of Old and New World ingredients while hearing great stories of Tucson’s historic locations. 1-4 p.m. Sept. 19. $50. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 20. Free. 594-5200. .
Fun and Games for Seniors — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Seniors get together to play dominoes. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Free. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Free Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave. Bring pups down to the museum for special Dog-tinis, or get their nails painted in our special “Beauty Bark” salon, courtesy of Scruffy to Fluffy. Proceeds benefit Saving Animals from Euthanasia, who will be on-site with animals available for adoption. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Sept 21. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.