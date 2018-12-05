NIGHLLIFE
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister and brother. Americana. 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 622-0351.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Dec. 14 and 21. $5. 444-0439.
Come Enjoy Three Live Bands — District Tavern Eatz, 1535 S. Stone Ave. Food with multiple vegan options, pool tables and a jute box when the band is not playing. Ages 21 and up after 9 p.m. 9 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. 440-2495.
State Of Mind — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 14. Free. 887-9027.
Jmymac — The Edge Bar. Rock n Roll with an 80s hard rock sound. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 15. Free. 887-9027.
The Coolers' Final Show — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Their last show. Soul, funk and rock. Reservations recommended. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 15. $6. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 17. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz featuring Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Free. 628-8533.
Diamondbaxx Shake — The Edge Bar. Blues and hard rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 21. Free. 887-9027.