Four reasons to see Live Theatre's dark comedy 'The Norwegians'

A couple of polite hitmen are tapped to take out the ex-boyfriends of two scorned women in the play, “The Norwegians.”

 Ryan Fagan

The dark comedy “The Norwegians” is now on stage at Live Theatre Workshop. The C. Denby Swanson near-farcical play tells the story of a couple of scorned women and the very polite hitmen they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. Director Roberto Guajardo gives us four reasons why the play should be seen.

  1. You’ll laugh. Hard. The New York Times says “The Norwegians” is an “extremely odd and delightful comedy” and “something of a guilty pleasure.” The website dctheatrescene.com says the play is a “darkly delicious black comedy.”
  2. The cast includes Live Theatre favorites that are known to wring every bit of laughter out of a scene. They are Keith Wick, Samantha Cormier, Avis Judd and Stephen Frankenfield.
  3. Much is hilariously — and gently — skewered in this play, including bitterly cold Minnesota winters, Norwegians, Texans and even the Swiss.
  4. “The Norwegians” gives you a misinformed historical perspective as seen through the eyes of a couple of Norwegian hitmen. For example, did you know that Norwegians invented baseball? And Manischewitz? And that “shiksa” can be used as a Yiddish word, but it’s really Norwegian?

If you go

What: Live Theatre Workshop's production of "The Norwegians"

By: C. Denby Swanson

When: Previews are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10; opening 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 15. Additional 3 p.m. matinee Feb. 15

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway

Cost: $15 for previews and Thursdays; $20 all other performances

Reservations/information: 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org

