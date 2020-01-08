Four reasons to see Live Theatre's dark comedy 'The Norwegians'

The dark comedy “The Norwegians” is now on stage at Live Theatre Workshop. The C. Denby Swanson near-farcical play tells the story of a couple of scorned women and the very polite hitmen they hire to whack their ex-boyfriends. Director Roberto Guajardo gives us four reasons why the play should be seen.
- You’ll laugh. Hard. The New York Times says “The Norwegians” is an “extremely odd and delightful comedy” and “something of a guilty pleasure.” The website dctheatrescene.com says the play is a “darkly delicious black comedy.”
- The cast includes Live Theatre favorites that are known to wring every bit of laughter out of a scene. They are Keith Wick, Samantha Cormier, Avis Judd and Stephen Frankenfield.
- Much is hilariously — and gently — skewered in this play, including bitterly cold Minnesota winters, Norwegians, Texans and even the Swiss.
- “The Norwegians” gives you a misinformed historical perspective as seen through the eyes of a couple of Norwegian hitmen. For example, did you know that Norwegians invented baseball? And Manischewitz? And that “shiksa” can be used as a Yiddish word, but it’s really Norwegian?