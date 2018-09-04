HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVNTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Living with Alzheimer's Workshop: Younger Onset — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join experts from the Alzheimer's Association and learn what you can do to ease the impact throughout the course of the disease. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 10. 322-6601. tmcaz.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Free Dentistry for Veterans — iSmile Dental - 2 locations in Tucson, 4600 S. Park Ave. Free 30 minute appointment and treatment including exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions and fillings. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 11. 889-3358. ismiledentists.com.
Advances in Treatment for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) — TMC for Seniors. Join Dr. Tristan Berry, as he discusses the new advances in treatment for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), a common condition affecting men over 50. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 11. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 11. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Journey for Control: Diabetes Workshop — TMC for Seniors. Join TMC diabetes educators for this four-week workshop that will give you the information and tools needed to stay in control. Registration required. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Osteoporosis: Causes and Treatment — TMC for Seniors. Join Sylvia Kwon, FNP, TMC One as she explains why monitoring your bone density is so important and the steps you and your provider can take if you are at risk for osteoporosis. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Alzheimer's Assn. Younger Onset Caregiver Support — TMC for Seniors. For care partners of those younger than 65 with Alzheimer's or another dementia. 5-6 p.m. Sept. 12. 322-6601. tmcaz.com.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 13. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Focus on Diabetes: Tired of Poking Yourself? There's Another Way — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join our TMC Diabetes educators and other experts as they spotlight different topics for those with Diabetes. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 13. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Heart to Heart Support Group — TMC Cardiac Rehab Meeting Room, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Open to adults recovering and coping with cardiac disease and their care partners. Registration is required. Call to confirm meeting. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 13. 324-2727. tmcaz.com.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park, Swan Road and Camp Lowell. Hosted by: Dr. David Friedman of Allergy Associates of Arizona. Walkers sign in at the ramada east of Swan Bridge on the south bank. The walk covers a one- or two-mile course on level ground. 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 15. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.