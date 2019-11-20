Some of Tucson’s most prominent organizations and institutions have celebrated major anniversaries this year.
Hotel Congress turned 100. Arizona Public Media reached 60. And The Tucson Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 90th year during its 2018-’19 season.
In addition, The Rialto Theatre celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2020.
In honor of these milestones, events will be held all weekend at several venues on the east end of East Congress Street, downtown, this Sunday, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m.
Hotel Congress will provide the brunt of the day’s entertainment, which includes mariachi and TSO brass quintet performances on the hotel’s plaza stage.
The venue, at 311 E. Congress St., will host a pop-up history museum in collaboration with the Arizona History Museum.
There will be guided history tours of downtown, a sit-down chat with Hotel Congress owners Richard and Shana Oseran and a screening of the Arizona Illustrated’s short film, “24 Hours at Hotel Congress.”
Oh, and the hotel will present what is being billed as Tucson’s largest birthday cake.
Across the street, at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress, several short and full-length film screenings will take place starting at noon in honor of the music venue’s time as the Spanish-language movie theater, Cine Plaza.
Local Latin musician Sergio Mendoza also is slated to perform.
And at Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave., Arizona Public Media and Local First Arizona will hold a vendor fair geared toward kids, which will showcase local purveyors of products and experiences for children.
Rich Hopkins and the Luminarios will play on Maynards’ back patio.
The entire event is free. For more information, visit hotelcongress.com.