HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
APDA Parkinson's Education — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join Cynthia Holmes, PhD, health psychologist/Parkinson coach coordinator, for "The Parkinson's Health Team." Call to register. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 7. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 7. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. A six week interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Learn to manage symptoms, use relaxation techniques, the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and more. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22. $20. 305-3410.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 9. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Sight Savers: Free Glaucoma and Eye Care Screening — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Sight Savers is a University of Arizona medical student run organization that provides free checks for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. Call to make an appointment. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 11. 694-1471.