HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 884-4570.
- Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
- Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. widowedtowidowed.org.
- Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4. widowedtowidowed.org.
Headaches: Don't Suffer Any Longer — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn all you need to know about how to prevent and manage headaches, and discover what you can do to keep headaches from slowing you down. Presented by the Wellness Council of Arizona. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 4. 594-5580.
Early Heart Attack Care — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn Early Heart Attack Care to recognize the early signs of a heart attack. Presented by Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 6. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Lyme Support Association of AZ. — Dusenbury Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Marie Kearney will share her expertise in the treatment of lyme disease and her knowledge of alternative protocols. Group sharing will take place at 3 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8. 529-0221. azlyme.org.
Sight Savers: Free Glaucoma and Eye Care Screening — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. University of Arizona medical student run organization that provides free checks for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. Call to make an appointment. 8 a.m.-noon. Dec. 8. 694-1471.