HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Stump the Chump: Dementia Q and A — Banner - University Medicine North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. Building 2, 1st Floor Conference Room. Support for families caring for those with memory loss. Talk with experts in the fields of Alzheimer's, dementia's and more. 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 7. 694-6889. eventbrite.com.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Marana Main Health Center, 13395 N. Marana Main St., Marana. Fun, interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes/pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway, Suite 140. Forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 7. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. To schedule an appointment, please call 694-1471. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 10.