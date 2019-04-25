With the weather warming up, what better way to spend a Friday night than a free evening of jazz?
The Marshall Foundation and Main Gate Square are putting on a free concert series at Main Gate Square on University Boulevard between Park and Euclid avenues.
The soulful tour will be held on alternating Fridays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 30 with the next show scheduled for Friday, April 26. Most performances will last 90 minutes at Geronimo Plaza, 814 E. University Blvd.
The April 26 show will feature Tucson saxophonist Neamen Lyles. Regular performances with Southern Arizona smooth jazz ensemble Prime Example keep Lyles busy one or more evenings per week. In recent months, the group has shared the stage with nationally-known musicians Greg Karrukas, Jeff Lorber and others.
For a performance schedule, head to tucne.ws/jazzseries.
Concert series attendees can also visit any of Main Gate Square's dozens of restaurants, cafes and shops, said Jane McCollum, Main Gate Square general manager.
Main Gate Square merchants will validate parking for the Tyndall garage Monday through Friday between 5 p.m. and midnight.