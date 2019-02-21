CONCERTS
Classical
Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Arizona Symphony Orchestra featuring Yunah Lee, soprano — Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Catalina Foothills High School Orchestra directed by Ryan Watson. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 1. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Grand Canyon State - Tucson Symphony Orchestra — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon with scenes from the canyon on the big screen. 4-6 p.m. March 2; 2-4 p.m. March 3. $30-$86. 882-8585. tucsonsymphony.org.
Eduardo Costa — Wilhelm Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road, Suite 119. Classical, Spanish, Brazilian, and popular guitar. 6-8 p.m. March 2. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
First Sunday Music: Missa Trinitatis Sanctae — Saint Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Featuring solos by Mary Paul, Kaitlin Bertenshaw, Carlos Feliciano, and Larry Alexander. 9-10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 3. Free. 299-6421. stphilipstucson.org.
Chamber Music Winter Festival — Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. A week of classics and new pieces alike, with favorite returning artists from around the globe, and dynamic new musicians all coming together in a variety of performances over the course of five world-class concerts. 3-5 p.m. March 3 and 10; 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5, 6 and 8. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
Jennifer Waleczek, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Czech music by Smetana, Martinu, Dvorak, and Janacek performed by Jennifer Waleczek and friends. 4-6 p.m. March 3. $35. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
Green Valley Concert Band: "The Orient Express: The Silk Road & Beyond!" — Sahuarita School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. Directed by John Snavely, the band will perform works by Lee Huan/Yeh Shi Han, Phillip Sparks, Julie Giroux, Robert Smith, John Change and Sousa. 7-8:30 p.m. March 3. $10. 222-7357. greenvalleyconcertband.org.
Pima Music: Chorale and College Singers — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Under the direction of Dr. Jonathan Ng. The program features the mixed voice Chorale and the select mixed-voice a cappella choir College Singers in a concert of classical and 20th century repertoire. 7:30-9 p.m. March 5. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Douglas Leightenheimer, organ — St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Leightenheimer performs works of Bach and Mendelssohn on the Paul Fritts organ. 7:30-9 p.m. March 8. $15. 296-0791. stalbansaz.org.
OPERA
Brown bag opera: free opera preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Discussion and arias sung by the University of Arizona opera students of Silent Night. Noon-1 p.m. March 1. Donations appreciated. 906-3792. azogsa.org.