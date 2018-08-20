The Loft Cinema will present a free outdoor screening of "Three Amigos" on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Old Tucson Studios, where the movie was filmed.
Why now, you ask?
First and foremost as a celebration of Tucson's birthday. The Old Pueblo turned 243 on Monday, Aug. 20.
We also happen to have two of the stars of that 1986 movie, largely filmed at Old Tucson Studios, in town Sunday, Aug. 26, for a comedy show at Tucson Arena.
Steve Martin and Martin Short bring "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" to Tucson. The show is part variety, part music and a whole lot of comedy, they said during a joint phone interview with the Star last week.
Neither was expected to attend Saturday's screening, but both were kind of surprised and thrilled that the movie that gave birth to their friendship in 1985 was being feted as part of the city's birthday festivities.
The pair, who've both been back to Tucson since the filming — Martin most recently when he brought his bluegrass banjo show to Fox Tucson Theatre in 2011 and Short back in 2008 with his one-man show at Centennial Hall — recalled their impressions of Tucson during the filming.
“I remember Chevy, Marty and me driving every morning. I can’t remember the name of the hotel. It was a very nice, spa-type hotel," Martin, 73, said.
“Ventana,” Short, 68, reminded him.
“Yeah, Ventana. We would drive in this beautiful weather to this location. It was just so much fun," Martin said.
Short and Martin were two of the three amigos; Chevy Chase was the third, but Short said he was the third amigo signed on to do the film.
“We call that the last amigo hired," Martin quipped.
“Last amigo, chief amigo. Terms are term," Short shot back.
"Three Amigos," the John Landis comedy about three fired cowboy actors who unwittingly accept a job to save a Mexican village, came out in late 1986. It is one of 400 movies and commercials filmed at Old Tucson.
Saturday's free outdoor screening starts at 7:30 p.m. Gates at Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road, open at 6:30.
