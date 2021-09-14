Fresh corn fritters resurrect the memory of a clever cook

When I was about eight years old, I had an appendectomy. Not two days out of the hospital, I encountered another girl about my age as I walked around the village. For reasons unknown, she suddenly punched me with all her might smack on that appendectomy wound, causing it to reopen and bleed. I fell to the ground, crying; she ran away, laughing.

Naturally, we later became best friends because kids make inexplicable decisions.

Patty was the second oldest kid in a family of a dozen children. It seemed like every time I went into their house, her mom, Jean, was standing in the steamy kitchen running mountains of diapers through a wringer-washer. Usually, it was Patty’s job to peg out the clean diapers on the clotheslines in the side yard; I would help, and it was work I enjoyed. I loved the scent of the clean laundry and liked the sight of all those diapers flapping in the breeze.

The family was always cash-strapped, but Jean was generous and kind. She frequently invited me to stay for supper — what’s one more when you’re cooking for 14 already? — and, if my mother allowed it, I always happily accepted.