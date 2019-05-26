Tucson’s live entertainment cup runneth over on Friday, May 31, with three shows to choose from.
Lucky for us they are three very distinct shows, so making a choice comes down to preference: Do you want to see a Latin diva, a classically trained pianist with some impressive pop vocals, or are you in the mood to have your spirit uplifted with an evening of gospel music? You decide.
Two years ago, Mexican pop singer Alejandra Guzmán shared the AVA at Casino del Sol stage with Mexican pop superstar Gloria Trevi in a concert billed as “Alejandra Guzmán vs. Gloria Trevi,” a play on the two divas’ rivalry. On Friday, Guzmán returns solo as part of a swing through the Southwest that includes stops in Texas and California. The show at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $75 through tickets.casinodelsol.com.
Frankie Moreno made history last month as the only artist to have four albums reach Billboard’s Top 10 in less than a year. Yep, he’s prolific, but we kind of expect that from an artist who got his start as a child prodigy on piano. Moreno, who plays Desert Diamond Casino’s Diamond Entertainment Center on Friday, has toured with a host of household name artists including country’s Billy Currington and Sugarland and was nominated for an Emmy for his 2014 TV special “Songs at Home.” He goes on stage at 8 p.m. at Desert Diamond, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. Tickets are $7.50 to $17.50 through startickets.com.
Tucson’s Southwest Soul Circuit is gearing up for its big Juneteenth Festival on June 15 with a little gospel on Friday. Southwest Soul Circuit’s Kevin and Tanishia Hamilton are sharing the stage with the Sacred Soul Gospel Choir, Shekinah Weekly, Angela Blair-Jeffries, Kim Washington and Nathan Myers at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. A highlight of the night could be when the group pays tribute to Dr. Steven Wilhite and Mother Patricia P. Cook. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $12 to $35 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com. Southwest Soul Circuit’s daylong Juneteenth Festival celebrates Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, commemorating the June 19, 1865, emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States. The festival is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Exhibit Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Admission is free. Details: swsoulcircuit.com.