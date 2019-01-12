Evelyn Jean Pine commands the stage.
As she unwinds "A Mermaid's Tears," she glides from one end of the stage to the other, making eye contact with the audience, pointing, throwing her head back. Her presence demanded we pay attention, listen.
It wasn't hard to do. She wove a tale that meandered from her character's divorce to selling knick knacks on the sidewalk trying to make ends meet, to finding a membership card to a yoga studio, to marveling at how women can't resist a sobbing man. She had hoped it was a credit card, not a membership to a yoga studio, that she had found. But those yoga classes took her life in a whole new direction.
Eventually, we follow her as she boldly takes over the house of a porn director, bringing weeping men in and starting a sort of church that involves squatting in another person's home and taking over other people's worlds. The character was, well, a tad crazy.
The story wandered; I wasn't sure where it was going or where it had been. Still, it was impossible to give up on it. Like the porn director in her tale, we can't say no to her. What's more, we didn't want to.
"A Mermaid's Tears" repeats at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. 5th Ave. in the Historic Y. Tickets are $10. tucsonfringe.org