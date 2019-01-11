"Everybody has a story" is Jaye Lee Vocque's tag line, and his is one worth experiencing.
"Based on an Actual Events" is a very well-told story that takes its audience on a delightful ride through life experiences, some relatable and some just fun to hear about.... Read his blurb, it's all accurate.
His comedy is as genuine as his tragedy. I experienced waves of joy and sadness, and the fluctuation between the two was beautifully orchestrated by the performer and how he constructed his text.
I'm also an artist who has used my own life story as the basis of a fringe production and, as an artist, I was taking notes.
Like the trains that passed by the venue, he never stopped (except for the occasional sip of....something), holding my attention captive the entire performance.
The simplicity of the staging and props only complimented the depth of the story itself.
Truth. We all have it and it can be one of our most powerful tools. Even if it was only "Based on Actual Events", the truth that provided its foundation was strong enough to create a highly enjoyable and incredibly satisfying way for me to begin this Fringe weekend.
Definitely try to catch this one if you can!
'Based on Actual Events' repeats at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at Studio One, 197 E Toole Ave. Tickets are $10. Tucsonfringe.org