Body language is the heart of the aptly titled "Conversation," by theater collaborative RAA. The silent production pays homage to all of the ways that we communicate without speaking, filling the charged space of the “first date” with knowing glances, uncomfortable smiles, and sheepish eating. The play seems to argue that we communicate most earnestly when we use our bodies not our words.
While Denoyer and Adamson are the most prominently featured actors, the play is anchored by the buoyant presence of Nicole Delprete, who plays an intrusive waitress. The chatty waitress helps break the tension created by silence and enables the audience to contextualize the body language featured. The archetype of the overly familiar waitress helps keep the action alive and guide the play through its emotional turns, grounding the silence of the play.
The play occasionally struggles to keep the relationships present coherent, the changes between mood not always clear, as a result of the mostly silent production. The strong performances of all three cast members keep the audience engaged, despite the sometimes unexplainable changes in mood.
The greatest appeal of the play is the attempt to render the nuances of human connections. Each shifting gaze of our main actors recalls intimate moments of my own life, where I’ve used my body to speak, moments where words are clearly insufficient. The play honors the attention demanded by quiet and once again demonstrates the great pleasure of new work showcased by Fringe.
"Conversation" can be seen again at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Steinfeld, 101 W. 6th St. Tickets are $10. tucsonfringe.org.