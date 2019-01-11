Fringe Fest

Bill Santiago uses humor to tackle big issues in his solo piece “The Immaculate Big Bang.”

 Courtesy of Bill Santiago

If you can imagine smiling, with a lot of laughter thrown in, for 55 solid minutes, then 'The Immaculate Big Bang" is the show for you.

Comedy Central comedian Bill Santiago takes the unlikely group of things, objects, and beliefs and throws them up into the air and somehow they come down all together, SORT of making sense. But whether they do or not, this guy delivers! He's funny as hell, with facial expressions and body language to match.

Quantum Physics, Hinduism, his late Father, his 4-year-old daughter, Catholicism, and even Schrodinger's CAT are all thrown together and end up as almost an hour of pure joy. I only wish there had been more people there. 

I highly recommend a trip to see him.

"The Immaculate Big Bang" is 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at the Screening Room, 127 E Congress St. Tickets are $10. tucsonfringe.org

Robert Ulsrud is a long-time actor and director.