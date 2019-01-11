Never seen before, never seen again, a play just for you.
"Unwritten," an improv performance directed by Gretchen Wirges lives up to its irresistible pitch. The commendable work of the ensemble, featuring Eric Ray, Jessica Spenny, Alan Trammel, David Gunter, Ally Tanzillo and Allison Talavera immediately created unforgettable characters, all improvised in the course of the singular performance. I found myself surprised by the humor and emotional depth of the improvisation. The experience of the performers was deeply felt.
The ability of the cast to create storylines that captivated audiences for the hour- long performance defied my expectations of improvisation. The character work of the actors made nuance out of cliches; only a handful of props were needed to create a space fully lived in. Impressively, the production never felt stunted or slow.
While the contents of the next performance are uncertain, the play still unwritten, the skills of those involved are clear. The feature of the improv group was a delightful plug for some Tucson-based artists and certainly an incentive to make your way downtown to enjoy Fringe.
"Unwritten" repeats at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Steinfeld Warehouse, 101 W 6th St. Tickets are $10. tucsonfringe.org