Fairs have given us so much:
Deep-fried gummy bears, hot beef sundaes, Krispy Kreme hamburgers. And that’s just a sampling.
Annually, Dominic Palmieri and his co-workers feel the pressure to top the wackiest food at the Pima County Fair.
“Every year, our customers are expecting something new and exciting,” says Palmieri, the midway gourmet for Ray Cammack Shows, known as RCS Carnival Midway. The company provides food stands and fair rides to events in Texas, Arizona and California.
“We try for food that’s unique and different that you can’t find anywhere else,” he says.
The folks at RCS know what’s in demand at the Pima County Fair.
“Deep-fried desserts are hugely popular in Pima County,” he says. “Tucson still likes traditional fair foods, and all the items with cotton candy are really, really popular. The spicy items kill it in Pima County.”
So, what’s new at this year’s fair?
Cheetos.
“We have an inspired line of crunchy flaming hot Cheetos, Cheetos cheese fries, Cheetos pizza, Cheetos and cheese big daddy corndogs,” says Palmieri.
OK, we get it.
What else?
“Bacon-wrapped pork belly on a stick. A new nitro stand that features all different kinds of soft frozen foods. A 2-pound beef rib on a 17-inch bone,” says Palmieri
That beef rib wasn’t easy.
“That was challenging; it took a lot of work and logistics,” he says.
Back this year is the spicy turkey leg. It got a soft introduction last year and was popular enough for a repeat visit. It’s injected with and marinated in a Cholula-inspired salsa.
New floats using craft handmade sodas will be introduced, says Palmieri. One: the Unicorn Float.
“It has a blue raspberry coconut soda that’s topped with whipped cream and sprinkles and cotton candy,” he says. There’s a lollipop thrown in there, too.
Other sweet treats on deck for this year’s fair, running from April 18 through April 28, include:
The Orangesicle Float, banana cream funnel cake and Caramel Crack Fries — hot french fries, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with sea salted caramel and covered with whipped cream and fruity pebbles.
We suspect there is no food fair item with Tums as the main ingredient. Best bring your own.