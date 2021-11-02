From haggis to hammer throw: Tucson Celtic Festival returns

How do you know it is early November at Rillito Park?

The soothing (to some) sound of bagpipes can be heard for miles around, the smell of haggis is in the air and kilted competitors are tossing anything that isn’t nailed down.

In other words, the annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games are underway. They take place this year from Friday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 7.

When organizers of the festival decided in the spring to hold the annual event, after canceling in 2020 because of the pandemic, things were looking up.

“We had gone back and forth,” festival board president Elizabeth Warner said. “We really kind of figured once the vaccinations were being offered, that everyone would be vaccinated by the time the festival rolled around.”

That did not happen. As of Monday, only 64% of Pima County residents have been vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Add to that the delta variant ramping up infections over the last six months and Warner said there was some hesitation.