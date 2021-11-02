From haggis to hammer throw: Tucson Celtic Festival returns

How do you know it is early November at Rillito Park?
The soothing (to some) sound of bagpipes can be heard for miles around, the smell of haggis is in the air and kilted competitors are tossing anything that isn’t nailed down.
In other words, the annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games are underway. They take place this year from Friday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 7.
When organizers of the festival decided in the spring to hold the annual event, after canceling in 2020 because of the pandemic, things were looking up.
“We had gone back and forth,” festival board president Elizabeth Warner said. “We really kind of figured once the vaccinations were being offered, that everyone would be vaccinated by the time the festival rolled around.”
That did not happen. As of Monday, only 64% of Pima County residents have been vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Add to that the delta variant ramping up infections over the last six months and Warner said there was some hesitation.
“We have seen so many of our fellow festivals canceling,” Warner said. “It has been pretty concerning. The whole year has been pins and needles.”
Working with Pima County, and seeing other major festivals in town, like Tucson Meet Yourself, take place without any major issues, organizers decided to move forward.
“We are an outdoor event, so we felt we were good to go there,” Warner said. “The county has been wonderful helping us get everything together.”
The festival is returning full-force with a torch-lighting ceremony and Viking Night concert headlined by touring traditional Celtic band The Wicked Tinkers on Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday will feature live music, step-dancing, clan information booths and vendors selling everything from shepherd’s pie to shillelaghs.
Warner said more than 50 men and women are signed up for the Scottish Highland Games, consisting primarily of tossing and lifting heavy objects of different shapes and sizes.
This year, the festival is also hosting the Women’s Lightweight World Championship Highland Games, which will feature seven female highland game competitors playing for the top title.
Warner said 15 were invited, and around 10 usually compete, but due to COVID travel restrictions, several weren’t able to make it this year.
“I am sure the men’s world championships set for Austin this year are probably having the same problems,” Warner said. “They come from all over, from countries like Germany and Japan, and are having trouble getting in.”
The Viking Night party on Friday night runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $15 general admission and $5 for children 15 and younger. The main festival runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday.
Rillito Park is at 4502 N. First Ave. For more information, visit tucsoncelticfetival.org.