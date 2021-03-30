From painting to mixed media, this Tucson family shares a passion for creativity

There are music families — The Jackson 5, Hanson and the Jonas Brothers, for example.

But sisters Kristie Cecil and Patrice Frassinelli Lange and Patrice’s son Isaac Lange come from an arts family.

“I think our mom — she kinda appreciated art a lot,” Cecil says. “She allowed me to take art lessons when I was just in junior high, so to me, that said that the arts are important and if you’re interested in doing that, you should pursue it.”

And the creativity doesn’t stop with Kristie, Patrice and Isaac. Another member of the family has a degree in graphic design. Someone else does quilting and stitching.

“I think a lot of it does start when you’re young,” Frassinelli Lange says. “I noticed when Isaac was little, he loved to draw and he was really good at it. So, I said, ‘Do more, do more,’ and he did a lot of it.

“It’s really important when someone has a talent, which he does, to cultivate it,” she says.

And although the family shares a passion for creativity, everyone has their own artistic perspective.

When the three of them paint the same object or scenery together, each painting turns out different — giving a nod to the styles they’ve developed.