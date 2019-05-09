OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Twilight Nature Walk — Honey Bee Village, Southeast corner of N. Ranch Vistoso Blvd. and E. Moore Road, Oro Valley. Enjoy the desert at dusk during a naturalist guided nature walk to learn about the cultural and natural history of the site. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 17. $5. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. May 18. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Nature reveals another side in the night hours. Suitable footwear, water and flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. May 18. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. May 18. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure your space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. May 18. 724-5375.
River Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. May 22. Donations accepted. 459-2555.