FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Themed nights feature different performances, music, and art-making activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks. Bring your pups, will have signature drinks, dog cocktails, art making for pups, and more. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
S.O.S. Fundraiser: Keep Pets Out of Shelters — The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road. Vegan nacho bar, salsa tasting, raffles, prizes and mingling with other pet lovers. Also, 25% of the bar will be donated. Ages 21 and up. The event benefits No Kill Pima County’s S.O.S. 5-9 p.m. June 21. Free. 477-7401. facebook.com.
Do the Hokie Pokie Petting Zoo — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Visit live animals such as a porcupine and hedgehog. All ages, no registration. 10-11 a.m. June 22. Free. 594-5275.
Family Adventure Hour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A tour of the Presidio grounds, barracks and original foundation wall, the millstone and the mural, tin-smithing activity, an interactive activity that incorporates a lesson about Tucson’s history and culture and a story and a coloring activity that encourages children to express what they have learned. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Knife Skills Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Hone your basic knife skills, Mexican style lunch and ingredients to take home for dinner. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Seventh Annual Kitten Shower adoption event — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. About 100 kittens ready for adoption, adoption specials. Fill out the adoption application early, and be entered into a raffle for an amazing kitty tree. hermitagecatshelter.org/adoption-form/. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22. Free. 571-7839. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Pets $10 Micro-chipping — Tom Tatro - State Farm Agent office, 4759 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Hosted by No Kill Pima County and Tom Tatro, State Farm agent. No appointment required. No limit. Dogs and cats welcome. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Puppies should not go out in public until their puppy shots have been completed. Noon-2 p.m. June 22. $10. 477-7401. facebook.com.
Canned Food Night — Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St. One free admission per two canned food items donated. Skate rentals are an additional $4. 6-8 p.m. June 26. Free. 449-8336. communityfoodbank.org.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Local vendors will be on-site, along with your favorite MSA Annex shops, with extend hours. Beats by DJ Herm, refreshments by Westbound, and art installations that will be set up on site. 6-10 p.m. June 28. Free. 461-1107. mercadodistrict.com.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
D&D Beginner's Campaign — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. No previous experience necessary. Pre-generated characters will be given out to all interested players. Limit 6-7 players. All other participants are welcome to enjoy the other activities and observe the game. This event is ages 12 to 19 only. 2-4 p.m. June 21. Free. 594-5580.
Bubble Extravaganza — Eckstrom Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Help create a bubble wall, make bubble art and even find out what it’s like to be trapped in a bubble. This is a family friendly event for all ages. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 10:30 a.m.-noon. June 22. Free. 594-5285.
You are the DJ! Music Mixing and Beat Making Workshop — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Experienced DJ's and producers will lead workshop using professional equipment including turntables and samplers. Ages 10-19. 2-4 p.m. June 28. Free. 594-5580.
Summer Camp Showcase — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Come see the final exhibits created by the Summer Camp 2018 groups. Each week, the summer campers created a collaborative installation exhibit and creating artworks around themes. Stop by to see the exhibits and meet the artists. 5-7 p.m. June 28. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
VISUAL ARTS
Jack Dykinga: The Grand Canyon National Park (1919-2019) — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Celebrating 100th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park with images by photographers Jack Dykinga, William H. Bell, Ansel Adams, Mark Klett, and others. Through Sept. 7. Reception 7-10 p.m. June 22. Free. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.