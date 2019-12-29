Gardening and knitting

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Mission Garden, located at Tucson’s birthplace at the base of “A” Mountain, is a living agricultural demonstration of the agriculture of many cultures for over 4,000 years. There are heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. The garden’s mission is to preserve, transmit, and revive the region’s rich agricultural heritage. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily. Closed Jan. 1 and 2. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.