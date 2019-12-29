You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gardening and knitting
Home, garden and craft fairs

Gardening and knitting

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Mission Garden, located at Tucson’s birthplace at the base of “A” Mountain, is a living agricultural demonstration of the agriculture of many cultures for over 4,000 years. There are heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. The garden’s mission is to preserve, transmit, and revive the region’s rich agricultural heritage. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily. Closed Jan. 1 and 2. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.

Master Gardeners Presentation: Tomatoes — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn some best practices for growing tomatoes in Tucson. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. For adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 3. 594-5580.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News