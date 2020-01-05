You are the owner of this article.
Gardening, knitting and antiques
Home, garden and craft fairs

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

First Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Vintage, antique and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 5. 312-5771.

WEDNESDAY

Voyager Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8. 574-6100.

FRIDAY

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.

SATURDAY

Vendors Galore Arts, Crafts and A Whole Lot More — Grand Luxe Hotel Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Indoor event with 100 vendors with handmade arts, craft and retail products. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Jan. 11; 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Jan. 12. 1-910-364-4655. Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss how to grow and maintain roses successfully in your desert garden. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 11. 594-5420.

