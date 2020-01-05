Gardening, knitting and antiques

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
First Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Vintage, antique and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 5. 312-5771.
WEDNESDAY
Voyager Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8. 574-6100.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Vendors Galore Arts, Crafts and A Whole Lot More — Grand Luxe Hotel Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Indoor event with 100 vendors with handmade arts, craft and retail products. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Jan. 11; 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Jan. 12. 1-910-364-4655. Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss how to grow and maintain roses successfully in your desert garden. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 11. 594-5420.