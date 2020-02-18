Gardening, knitting and craft fair for Feb. 23-29

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Gather A Vintage Market — 657 W. St. Mary's Road, 657 W. St. Mary's Road. Gather is a 4-day, once a month vintage market featuring antique and vintage items for the home and garden. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 23. 878-7215.
WEDNESDAY
Voyager Market Dazw — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 26. 574-6100.
THURSDAY
Spring Gardening Workshop — Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road. Learn what varieties to plant in spring gardens, how to select a good site, soil and water needs and more. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 27. $25. 622-0830.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd, TUCSON. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Town and Country Vintage Market — Rancho La Flor, 13600 S. Stigall Lane, Vail. Family friendly, vendors for all styles of living. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 28; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb 29. $10. 370-3724.
SATURDAY
Produce Sale at Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Historic garden teaches about Tucson's history and how to grow fruits and vegetables in this region. We sell the products we raise. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29. 955-5200.