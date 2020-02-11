Gardening, knitting and craft fair for Feb. 16-22

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
International World Market — MSA Annex, 279 S. Linda Ave. The World Market is a new gem show hitting the Mercado District this year. The market will be hosted alongside the more well known African Art Village as it makes its annual return to Tucson. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb 16. 461-1107.
Valentine's Day Wildflower Plant Fest — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. The plant fest will feature an outdoor, wildflower plants sale while the retail store will have a selection of one-of-a-kind, hand crafted jewelry from Native American artists. There will also be gifts, candies and chocolates available for purchase. 10 am.-5 p.m. Feb. 16. 622-5561.
Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Mission Garden, located at Tucson's birthplace at the base of "A" Mountain, is a living agricultural demonstration of the agriculture of many cultures for over 4,000 years. There are heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. The garden's mission is to preserve, transmit, and revive the region’s rich agricultural heritage. Closed major holidays. Suggested donation $5/person. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily. $5. 955-5200.
FRIDAY
Third Sunday Artisan & Food Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 21. 298-1983.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Composting — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to recycle your house and yard waste into super-healthy organic matter for your garden. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. For adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 21. 594-5580.
SATURDAY
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will be here to lecture on indoor and outdoor composting. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb 22. 594-5420.