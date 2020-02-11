Gardening, knitting and craft fair for Feb. 16-22

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

International World Market — MSA Annex, 279 S. Linda Ave. The World Market is a new gem show hitting the Mercado District this year. The market will be hosted alongside the more well known African Art Village as it makes its annual return to Tucson. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb 16. 461-1107.

Valentine's Day Wildflower Plant Fest — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. The plant fest will feature an outdoor, wildflower plants sale while the retail store will have a selection of one-of-a-kind, hand crafted jewelry from Native American artists. There will also be gifts, candies and chocolates available for purchase. 10 am.-5 p.m. Feb. 16. 622-5561.