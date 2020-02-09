Gardening, knitting and craft fair for Feb. 9-15

FRIDAY

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.

Valentine’s Day Wildflower Plant Fest — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. The plant fest will feature an outdoor, wildflower plants sale while the retail store will have a selection of one-of-a-kind, hand crafted jewelry from Native American artists. There will also be gifts, candies and chocolates available for purchase. 10 am.-5 p.m. Feb. 14-16. 622-5561.

SATURDAY

Fruit Tree Pruning and Propagation Class — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Participants will learn pruning techniques, and will take home cuttings that can be rooted, “propagated,” to grow new trees. 9 a.m.- noon. Feb 15. $50. 955-5200.