Gardening, knitting and craft fair for Feb. 9-15

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
International World Market — MSA Annex, 279 S. Linda Ave. The World Market is a new gem show hitting the Mercado District this year. The market will be hosted alongside the more well known African Art Village as it makes its annual return to Tucson. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 9-16. 461-1107.
Artisans Market and Benefit — Iron John’s Brewery, 555 E. 18th St. Local craft beer, local arts, crafts and antique vendors. Live music and food trucks. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9. 1-910-364-4655.
WEDNESDAY
Voyager Market Dazw — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 12. 574-6100.
THURSDAY
Birds in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Wander Mission Garden in search of birds with Kendall Kroesen, Mission Garden Community Outreach Coordinator and Tucson Audubon Field Trip Leader. See birds that would have inhabited Tucson gardens over 4,000-plus years of agriculture. 8-10 a.m. Feb. 13. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Valentine’s Day Wildflower Plant Fest — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. The plant fest will feature an outdoor, wildflower plants sale while the retail store will have a selection of one-of-a-kind, hand crafted jewelry from Native American artists. There will also be gifts, candies and chocolates available for purchase. 10 am.-5 p.m. Feb. 14-16. 622-5561.
SATURDAY
Fruit Tree Pruning and Propagation Class — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Participants will learn pruning techniques, and will take home cuttings that can be rooted, “propagated,” to grow new trees. 9 a.m.- noon. Feb 15. $50. 955-5200.
Produce Sale at Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Historic garden teaches about Tucson’s history and how to grow fruits and vegetables in this region. We sell the products we raise. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15. 955-5200.
Volunteer at the Tucson Craft Beer Crawl — Downtown Tucson, 126 E. Seventh St. or 55 N. Fifth Ave. At the Tucson Craft Beer Crawl people sample beer from local and regional breweries while exploring downtown Tucson on-foot. 11:30 a.m. 2:45 p.m. Feb 15. 396-3266, Ext. 3.