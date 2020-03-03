Gardening, knitting and craft fair for March 8-14

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Menlo Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, one Block West of The Mercado, 914 W. Congress St. Great neighbors selling great stuff. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8. 1-206-285-7477.
The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year's desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 1-1:30 p.m. March 8. 733-5153.
TUESDAY
Master Gardeners Presentation: Native Pollinators and the Plants They Love — El Rio Public Library, 1390 W. Speedway. Learn about our favorite insect and bird friends, what plants they love, and how to meet their requirements in your backyard. 4-5:30 p.m. March 10.594-5245.
WEDNESDAY
Voyager Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jellies, honey and fruits and vegetables. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11. 574-6100.
THURSDAY
Birds in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Wander Mission Garden in search of birds with Kendall Kroesen, Mission Garden Community Outreach Coordinator and Tucson Audubon Field Trip Leader. See birds that would have inhabited Tucson gardens over 4,000-plus years of agriculture. 8-10 a.m. March 12. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Produce Sale — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Historic garden teaches about Tucson's history and how to grow fruits and vegetables in this region. We sell the products we raise. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss proper pruning techniques to use to make your trees and shrub look better, to prolong their lives, and to keep them healthy. 10-11:30 a.m. March 14. 594-5420.