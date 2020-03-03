Gardening, knitting and craft fair for March 8-14

THURSDAY

Birds in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Wander Mission Garden in search of birds with Kendall Kroesen, Mission Garden Community Outreach Coordinator and Tucson Audubon Field Trip Leader. See birds that would have inhabited Tucson gardens over 4,000-plus years of agriculture. 8-10 a.m. March 12. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.

SATURDAY

Produce Sale — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Historic garden teaches about Tucson's history and how to grow fruits and vegetables in this region. We sell the products we raise. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14. 955-5200.

Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss proper pruning techniques to use to make your trees and shrub look better, to prolong their lives, and to keep them healthy. 10-11:30 a.m. March 14. 594-5420.