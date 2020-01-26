You are the owner of this article.
Gardening, knitting and craft fair
Home, garden and craft fairs

Gardening, knitting and craft fair

Yerba mansa in Mission Garden’s Moore Medicinal Garden.

 Kendall Kroesen

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Arts & Crafts Festival and Tanque Verde Fundraiser for Marine Corps League Detachment 007 — Tanque Verde Center, 7025 East Tanque Verde. Over 40 vendors will be selling their one of a kind art, metal art, yard art, photography, jewelry, gourmet food and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26. 668-9710.

FRIDAY

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.

SATURDAY

Ask the Herbalist — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective answers questions about the contemporary medicinal uses of the garden’s plants, including those in Mission Garden’s Moore Medicinal Garden. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 1. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.

