Gardening, knitting and craft fair

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
International World Market — MSA Annex, 279 S. Linda Ave. The World Market is a new gem show hitting the Mercado District this year. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb 2-16. 461-1107.
Hopi Jewelry Show — Mercado District, Cabinet room of Augustin Kitchen, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Trunk show featuring jewelry curated by Qwa-Hölo Hopi Silvercraft and SFA Master-Apprentice Artist Awardee Gerald Lomaventema. Handicap accessible. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3. 461-1107.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Hummingbird Gardening with Salvias — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to build your own salvia garden. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 7. 594-5580.
Gem Show Trunk Show — Mercado San Agustin (Cabinet Room), 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Come join us in the Cabinet Room at the Mercado San Agustin for an elevated and cozy shopping experience you won’t want to miss. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 7. 461-1107.
SATURDAY
Native American Arts and Crafts Fair — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. A variety of Native American vendors will be exhibiting their baskets, gourd art, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, and many other kinds of items. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb 8. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will answer your gardening questions. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb 8. 594-5420.