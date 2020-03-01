Gardening, knitting and crafts from nature March 1-7

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year's desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 1-1:30 p.m. March 1. 733-5153.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Low Water Use Landscaping — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how you can have an attractive landscape and garden, all while keeping your water bill under control. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. For adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. March 6. 594-5580.
SATURDAY
Ask the Herbalist — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective answers questions about the contemporary medicinal uses of the garden's plants, including those in Mission Garden's Moore Medicinal Garden. 9-11 a.m. March 7. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
Canoa Ranch Heritage Fair — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Exhibits, antiques and collectibles, fine art and crafts, local foods, lectures, music dancers, live animals. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7. 724-5520.
Traditional Gourd Rattle Class — Mission Garden. In this class you will learn how to make gourd rattles that are based by the ones made by the Utes. 10 a.m.-noon. Mar 7. $50. 955-5200.
Gardening for Birds and Butterflies — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Learn which native and arid-adapted plants, and other elements to include in your landscape to provide attractive wildlife friendly habitat. All ages. 2-3:30 p.m. March 7. 724-5375.