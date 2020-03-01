Gardening, knitting and crafts from nature March 1-7

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

The Blooming Desert — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join a ranger in the Pollinator Plaza to explore this year's desert bloom and some of the critters responsible for helping. Accessible program. 1-1:30 p.m. March 1. 733-5153.

FRIDAY

Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.

Master Gardeners Presentation: Low Water Use Landscaping — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how you can have an attractive landscape and garden, all while keeping your water bill under control. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. For adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. March 6. 594-5580.

SATURDAY